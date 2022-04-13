HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.08 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) will post sales of $16.08 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for HP’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.00 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $16.23 billion. HP posted sales of $15.88 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that HP will report full-year sales of $65.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $63.44 billion to $66.70 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $66.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $64.30 billion to $68.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow HP.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.52 billion. HP had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 164.36%. HP’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of HP in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HP in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.07.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $37.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $39.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.81. HP has a 52-week low of $26.11 and a 52-week high of $41.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

In other HP news, insider Harvey Anderson sold 8,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $329,312.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 53,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $1,891,516.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 126,451 shares of company stock valued at $4,540,867. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in shares of HP by 161.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,112 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

