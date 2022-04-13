Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hub Group, Inc. is a transportation management company that provides multi-modal solutions throughout North America, including intermodal, truck brokerage, dedicated and logistics services. The company is one of the largest over-the-road brokers in North America. The Company arranges for the movement of its customers’ freight in containers and trailers over long distances. Hub Group operates through a nationwide network of hubs, located near significant concentrations of shipping customers and railheads. As a publicly traded company, Hub Group delivers innovative, customer-focused solutions and industry leading service to help customers better control supply chains and their costs. It operates through a nationwide network of hubs, located near significant concentrations of shipping customers and railheads. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hub Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Hub Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on Hub Group from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Hub Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $97.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $89.71.

Hub Group stock opened at $61.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Hub Group has a twelve month low of $60.81 and a twelve month high of $87.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.67.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Hub Group had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 4.05%. Hub Group’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hub Group will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Hub Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 24,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hub Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,159,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Hub Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $281,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Hub Group by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 159,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,940,000 after buying an additional 31,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 74,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after acquiring an additional 7,527 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hub Group (Get Rating)

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

