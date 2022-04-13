Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on HBM. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hudbay Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.58.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

HBM opened at $7.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.86. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of $5.22 and a one year high of $9.60.

Hudbay Minerals ( NYSE:HBM Get Rating ) (TSE:HBM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $425.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.81 million. Hudbay Minerals had a positive return on equity of 3.83% and a negative net margin of 16.27%. The business’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.008 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.2%. This is a positive change from Hudbay Minerals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.15%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 122.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

About Hudbay Minerals (Get Rating)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold dorÃ©; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.