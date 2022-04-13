Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) PT Set at €61.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSSGet Rating) has been assigned a €61.00 ($66.30) target price by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.19% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BOSS. Kepler Capital Markets set a €57.10 ($62.07) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €59.00 ($64.13) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Baader Bank set a €62.00 ($67.39) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Warburg Research set a €75.00 ($81.52) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($59.78) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €61.76 ($67.13).

Shares of ETR BOSS opened at €53.42 ($58.07) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €52.28 and a 200 day moving average of €53.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75. Hugo Boss has a 12-month low of €33.70 ($36.63) and a 12-month high of €59.98 ($65.20).

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

