Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Humacyte’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the highest is ($0.20). The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Humacyte will report full-year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.82). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.01) to ($0.86). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Humacyte.

Get Humacyte alerts:

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.61.

Several analysts recently commented on HUMA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Humacyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Humacyte from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.65.

NASDAQ:HUMA opened at $6.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 20.75, a current ratio of 20.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.92. Humacyte has a 1-year low of $4.37 and a 1-year high of $17.45.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUMA. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humacyte during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,708,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Humacyte during the third quarter worth $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Humacyte in the third quarter valued at $211,000. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humacyte in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,590,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humacyte in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,805,000. Institutional investors own 6.92% of the company’s stock.

Humacyte Company Profile (Get Rating)

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs).

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Humacyte (HUMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Humacyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humacyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.