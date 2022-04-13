Humana (NYSE:HUM) Raised to “Buy” at UBS Group

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HUM. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $460.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Humana from $490.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Humana in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $472.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $482.94.

Get Humana alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $449.04 on Wednesday. Humana has a 1 year low of $351.20 and a 1 year high of $475.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $434.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $430.60.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. Humana had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $21.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.30) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Humana will post 24.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 99 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Humana by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Humana by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Humana by 4.8% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile (Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.