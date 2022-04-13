Hunting PLC (OTCMKTS:HNTIF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hunting PLC (OTCMKTS:HNTIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 207.7% from the March 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.
Shares of Hunting stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $4.20. 3,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,508. Hunting has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.87.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Hunting from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.
Hunting Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Well Construction; Well Completion; Well Intervention; and Exploration and Production. The Well Construction segment offers connection technology equipment, drilling tools, and electronics for the drilling phase of wells.
