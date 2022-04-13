IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $164.92.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IAC shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $218.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $168.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:IAC traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.84. 12,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,148. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a one year low of $93.60 and a one year high of $179.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IAC. R.P. Boggs & Co. boosted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 9.6% in the third quarter. R.P. Boggs & Co. now owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 48.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares during the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the third quarter worth $3,274,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,882,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC raised its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 58,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,675,000 after acquiring an additional 11,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

