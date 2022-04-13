IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $110.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “IAC/InterActiveCorp. builds companies. It operates Vimeo, Dotdash and Care.com, among many others, and also has majority ownership ANGI Homeservices, which includes HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List and Handy. IAC Holding Inc. is headquartered in New York City. “

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

IAC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen cut their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $195.00 to $173.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $170.00 to $149.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $164.92.

NASDAQ:IAC opened at $99.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.21. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52-week low of $93.60 and a 52-week high of $179.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ShawSpring Partners LLC lifted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 53.3% in the third quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 2,906,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,157 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,008,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,691,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,912,000 after acquiring an additional 691,835 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter worth $70,705,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 147.6% during the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 759,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,313,000 after purchasing an additional 452,903 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.