ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Israel Chemicals Ltd. is a manufacturer of specialty fertilizers and specialty phosphates, flame retardants and water treatment solutions. It operates primarily in three markets: agriculture, food and engineered materials. The Company’s products include bromine specialty chemicals, potash, phosphate fertilizers, and specialty performance and industrial products. It markets its products primarily in Israel, Europe, and the Americas. Israel Chemicals Ltd. is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ICL Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup lowered ICL Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ICL Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ICL Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.33.

Shares of NYSE:ICL opened at $12.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.80. ICL Group has a 52 week low of $6.16 and a 52 week high of $12.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. ICL Group had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 11.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ICL Group will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.1318 per share. This is a positive change from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. ICL Group’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of ICL Group by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 61,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in ICL Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ICL Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Finally, Paradiem LLC grew its position in ICL Group by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 36,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 4,214 shares in the last quarter.

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

