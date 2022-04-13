ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $285.44.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of ICON Public from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ICON Public in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $340.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $234.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICON Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of ICON Public stock traded up $6.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $252.69. The company had a trading volume of 22,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,535. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $264.44. ICON Public has a 1-year low of $193.53 and a 1-year high of $313.00.

ICON Public ( NASDAQ:ICLR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. ICON Public had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.71%. ICON Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 148.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ICON Public will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICLR. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ICON Public by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 19,191 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,943,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in ICON Public by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in ICON Public in the 3rd quarter valued at $687,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in ICON Public by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in ICON Public by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 142,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,520,000 after buying an additional 56,023 shares during the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

