II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “II-VI Incorporated designs, manufactures and markets optical and opto-electronic components, devices and materials for infrared, near-infrared, visible light, x-ray and gamma ray instrumentation. The Company’s infrared optics business manufactures optical and opto-electronic components sold under the II-VI brand name and used primarily in CO2 lasers. The Company’s near-infrared optics business manufactures near-infrared & visible light products for industrial, scientific, military & medical instruments and laser gain materials and products for solid-state YAG and YLF lasers at the Company’s VLOC subsidiary. The Company’s military infrared optics business manufactures infrared products for military applications under the Exotic Electro-Optics brand name. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on IIVI. Bank of America upped their price objective on II-VI from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of II-VI from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of II-VI from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp lowered shares of II-VI to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of II-VI in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, II-VI currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.31.

IIVI stock opened at $63.35 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.43 and its 200 day moving average is $65.51. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. II-VI has a 1-year low of $54.35 and a 1-year high of $83.45.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. II-VI had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $806.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that II-VI will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other II-VI news, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total value of $34,905.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard H. Xia sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $446,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,829 shares of company stock valued at $1,138,407 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIVI. Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in II-VI in the third quarter worth $303,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in II-VI in the 3rd quarter worth about $415,000. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC bought a new stake in II-VI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,576,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in II-VI by 11.7% in the third quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,444 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of II-VI by 3,861.5% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 172,246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,225,000 after buying an additional 167,898 shares in the last quarter. 99.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components, and devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment provides optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers, fiber-lasers, and direct diode lasers for materials processing applications; infrared optical components and high-precision optical assemblies for aerospace and defense, medical, and commercial laser imaging applications; semiconductor lasers and detectors for optical interconnects and sensing applications; engineered materials for thermoelectric, ceramics, and silicon carbide various applications; and compound semiconductor epitaxial wafers for applications in optical and wireless communication.

