Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.05 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) will announce $2.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.00. Illinois Tool Works reported earnings per share of $2.11 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will report full-year earnings of $9.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.90 to $9.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $9.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.75 to $10.14. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Illinois Tool Works.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 74.43% and a net margin of 18.64%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ITW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $262.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $197.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.62.

In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total value of $34,435,726.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.2% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 50,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $5,647,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 172,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,937,000 after purchasing an additional 78,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $199.29. The company had a trading volume of 47,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,500. Illinois Tool Works has a 1-year low of $198.79 and a 1-year high of $249.81. The stock has a market cap of $62.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.34%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

