IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAF) Receives “Buy” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $2,000.00 price target on the stock.

OTCMKTS IMIAF remained flat at $$21.87 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.01. IMI has a 12-month low of $18.50 and a 12-month high of $25.01.

IMI Company Profile

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

