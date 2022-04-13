IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAF) Receives “Buy” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $2,000.00 price target on the stock.
OTCMKTS IMIAF remained flat at $$21.87 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.01. IMI has a 12-month low of $18.50 and a 12-month high of $25.01.
IMI Company Profile (Get Rating)
