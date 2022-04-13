IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) PT Lowered to GBX 1,400

IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Societe Generale from GBX 1,810 ($23.59) to GBX 1,400 ($18.24) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on IMIAY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on IMI from GBX 2,135 ($27.82) to GBX 1,845 ($24.04) in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on IMI from GBX 2,000 ($26.06) to GBX 1,900 ($24.76) in a report on Monday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,298.75.

Shares of IMIAY stock remained flat at $$36.37 on Wednesday. IMI has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $49.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.95.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

