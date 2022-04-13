ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ImmunityBio Inc. is a late-clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing therapies which drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems. ImmunityBio Inc., formerly known as NantKwest Inc., is based in CULVER CITY, Calif. “

Shares of IBRX stock opened at $5.01 on Tuesday. ImmunityBio has a 52-week low of $4.81 and a 52-week high of $19.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.09 and its 200-day moving average is $6.84.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 20,078 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 275.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 29,535 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 213.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 161,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 109,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 488,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,973,000 after buying an additional 155,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 7,281 shares during the period. 8.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines to treat cancers and infectious diseases. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion proteins, synthetic immunomodulators, vaccine technologies, natural killer cells, and adaptive (T cell) immune systems.

