Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Immunocore Holdings plc is a late-stage biotechnology company. It engages in development of a novel class of T cell receptor bispecific immunotherapies designed to treat diseases, including cancer, infectious and autoimmune disease. Immunocore Holdings plc is based in Abingdon, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IMCR opened at $35.15 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.29. Immunocore has a fifty-two week low of $18.43 and a fifty-two week high of $42.25.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $8.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 million. Immunocore had a negative net margin of 495.40% and a negative return on equity of 61.97%. On average, equities analysts expect that Immunocore will post -4.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Immunocore during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 11,505.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Immunocore by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in Immunocore in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Immunocore during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. 44.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. Its other programs for oncology comprise IMC-C103C that is in Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with solid tumor cancers, including non-small-cell lung (NSCLC), gastric, head and neck, ovarian, and synovial sarcoma cancers; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising NSCLC, small-cell lung, endometrial, ovarian, cutaneous melanoma, and breast cancers.

