Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Given New GBX 2,000 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,100 ($27.37) to GBX 2,000 ($26.06) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Imperial Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,011.00.

IMBBY stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.15. The company had a trading volume of 112,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,628. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.42 and a 200-day moving average of $22.11. Imperial Brands has a one year low of $19.62 and a one year high of $25.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Imperial Brands Plc is a holding company which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, tobaccos, cigars, rolling papers, and tubes. It operates through the Tobacco and Next Generation Product (NGP), and Distribution segments. The Tobacco and NGP segment manufactures, markets, and sells Tobacco and NGP, and its related products.

