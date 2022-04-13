Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Imperial Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th.
Shares of OTCMKTS IMBBY traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.15. The company had a trading volume of 112,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,628. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Imperial Brands has a one year low of $19.62 and a one year high of $25.16.
About Imperial Brands (Get Rating)
Imperial Brands Plc is a holding company which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, tobaccos, cigars, rolling papers, and tubes. It operates through the Tobacco and Next Generation Product (NGP), and Distribution segments. The Tobacco and NGP segment manufactures, markets, and sells Tobacco and NGP, and its related products.
