INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.57.
Separately, BTIG Research increased their price objective on INDUS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.
In other news, major shareholder Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc bought 6,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.51 per share, with a total value of $496,064.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 294,326 shares of company stock worth $22,181,820 over the last three months. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.
INDUS Realty Trust stock opened at $72.22 on Wednesday. INDUS Realty Trust has a one year low of $59.35 and a one year high of $82.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $735.63 million, a PE ratio of 59.69 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.72.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. INDUS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 52.89%.
INDUS Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
INDUS Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. INDUS owns 41 buildings totaling approximately 4.6 million square feet (4.2 million of which is industrial/warehouse space) in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida in addition to over 3,400 acres of undeveloped land.
