INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) Major Shareholder Buys $647,531.94 in Stock

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDTGet Rating) major shareholder Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc acquired 9,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.94 per share, with a total value of $647,531.94. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 678,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,809,419.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, April 6th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc acquired 61 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $4,392.00.
  • On Monday, March 28th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc acquired 4,076 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.43 per share, with a total value of $299,300.68.
  • On Friday, March 25th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc purchased 1,124 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.99 per share, with a total value of $80,916.76.
  • On Wednesday, March 23rd, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc purchased 7,026 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.99 per share, with a total value of $505,801.74.
  • On Monday, March 14th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc purchased 5,934 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.98 per share, with a total value of $427,129.32.
  • On Thursday, March 10th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc purchased 227 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $16,344.00.
  • On Monday, March 7th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc purchased 6,937 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.51 per share, with a total value of $496,064.87.
  • On Monday, February 28th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc purchased 100 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.99 per share, with a total value of $7,599.00.
  • On Thursday, February 24th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc purchased 13,987 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.75 per share, with a total value of $1,059,515.25.
  • On Tuesday, February 22nd, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc purchased 6,201 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.96 per share, with a total value of $471,027.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:INDT remained flat at $$72.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 45,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,546. The firm has a market capitalization of $735.63 million, a P/E ratio of 59.69 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.72. INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.35 and a 1 year high of $82.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. INDUS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 52.89%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in INDUS Realty Trust by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 4,879 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in INDUS Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $719,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in INDUS Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in INDUS Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $492,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in INDUS Realty Trust by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,903,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of INDUS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, INDUS Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.57.

INDUS Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. INDUS owns 41 buildings totaling approximately 4.6 million square feet (4.2 million of which is industrial/warehouse space) in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida in addition to over 3,400 acres of undeveloped land.

