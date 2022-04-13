Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $52.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “INDUSTRIAS BACHOO began its operations in 1952 in the state of Sonora, Mexico, and has since grown into the country’s undisputed leader in poultry production and one of the wold’s top ten producer. It also produces and distributes eggs, swine and balanced feed. It is a vertically integrated company, with a nationwide distribution network and processing plants operating in conjunction with over 600 facilities located throughout Mexico. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Industrias Bachoco from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Industrias Bachoco from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of IBA stock opened at $46.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.55. Industrias Bachoco has a 12-month low of $36.98 and a 12-month high of $47.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.82.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Industrias Bachoco had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Industrias Bachoco will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 12.1% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its position in Industrias Bachoco by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 132,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,867,000 after purchasing an additional 5,587 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Industrias Bachoco by 2,441.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $340,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 15.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after buying an additional 7,774 shares during the period.

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. It operates in two segments, Poultry and Others. The company is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.

