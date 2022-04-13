Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Price Target Cut to €30.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from €45.00 ($48.91) to €30.00 ($32.61) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Infineon Technologies from €5.70 ($6.20) to €5.55 ($6.03) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup upgraded Infineon Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Infineon Technologies from €48.20 ($52.39) to €48.40 ($52.61) in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Infineon Technologies in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Infineon Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.99.

Shares of IFNNY opened at $28.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.68. Infineon Technologies has a 1 year low of $28.03 and a 1 year high of $49.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Infineon Technologies ( OTCMKTS:IFNNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Infineon Technologies will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.2134 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Infineon Technologies’s payout ratio is 17.07%.

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

