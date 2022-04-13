ING Groep (AMS:INGA) Given a €10.50 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.50 ($11.41) target price on ING Groep (AMS:INGA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($15.22) price objective on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a €14.40 ($15.65) target price on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €13.00 ($14.13) target price on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.70 ($13.80) target price on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays set a €10.90 ($11.85) target price on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €13.67 ($14.86).

ING Groep has a twelve month low of €13.52 ($14.70) and a twelve month high of €16.69 ($18.14).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

