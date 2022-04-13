ING Groep (AMS:INGA) Given a €13.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €13.00 ($14.13) price target on ING Groep (AMS:INGA – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on INGA. Barclays set a €10.90 ($11.85) target price on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.50 ($11.41) target price on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €15.30 ($16.63) target price on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($15.22) target price on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.70 ($13.80) price objective on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €13.67 ($14.86).

ING Groep has a 52-week low of €13.52 ($14.70) and a 52-week high of €16.69 ($18.14).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

