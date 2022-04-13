Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group to “Neutral”

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $94.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $102.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut Ingredion from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ingredion from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ingredion from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $105.60.

Shares of NYSE INGR opened at $87.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.54 and a beta of 0.83. Ingredion has a 1-year low of $81.25 and a 1-year high of $101.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.08.

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ingredion will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 152.94%.

In other news, SVP David Eric Seip acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.90 per share, with a total value of $429,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 2 shares of company stock worth $170 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ingredion during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ingredion by 140.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Ingredion during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ingredion by 6,450.0% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Ingredion during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingredion Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ingredion, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch-based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

