InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Receives $90.75 Consensus PT from Brokerages

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.75.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of InMode from $103.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of INMD traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.61. The stock had a trading volume of 26,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,953,932. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.79. InMode has a 12 month low of $31.36 and a 12 month high of $99.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.92.

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. InMode had a net margin of 46.14% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The business had revenue of $110.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of InMode in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,521,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in InMode by 260.0% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 35,438 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after buying an additional 25,594 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of InMode by 121.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,160,940 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $152,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,834 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its holdings in InMode by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in InMode by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 89,522 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $6,319,000 after buying an additional 28,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

InMode Company Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

