InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.38-0.39 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $85.0-85.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $80.23 million.InMode also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.380-$0.390 EPS.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on InMode from $103.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.75.

Shares of InMode stock traded up $1.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,953,932. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.79. InMode has a 52 week low of $31.36 and a 52 week high of $99.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.92.

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.54 million. InMode had a net margin of 46.14% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The business’s revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in InMode by 3.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,744 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $4,264,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its holdings in shares of InMode by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of InMode in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in InMode by 104.6% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,453 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in InMode by 677.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,184 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

