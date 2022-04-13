Innovative Designs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Innovative Designs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDN – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 90.0% from the March 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS IVDN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.24. 3,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.70. Innovative Designs has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.32 and its 200-day moving average is $0.36.
Innovative Designs Company Profile (Get Rating)
