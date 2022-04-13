Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inotiv Inc. is a pharmaceutical development company. It involved in providing contract research services and monitoring instruments to emerging pharmaceutical companies. Inotiv Inc., formerly known as Bioanalytical Systems Inc., is based in WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. “

NOTV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Inotiv from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded Inotiv from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Inotiv in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.50.

Shares of Inotiv stock opened at $25.42 on Tuesday. Inotiv has a 1 year low of $17.40 and a 1 year high of $60.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.69. The company has a market capitalization of $647.17 million, a P/E ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $84.21 million during the quarter. Inotiv had a negative return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 49.16%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Inotiv will post -3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO John Gregory Beattie purchased 5,800 shares of Inotiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.71 per share, with a total value of $137,518.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO James Harkness acquired 38,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.65 per share, with a total value of $765,721.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 56,524 shares of company stock valued at $1,165,916 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOTV. P2 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inotiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,979,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Inotiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,363,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Inotiv by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 926,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,975,000 after purchasing an additional 262,728 shares during the last quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Inotiv by 161.3% during the 3rd quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd. now owns 265,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,749,000 after purchasing an additional 163,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Inotiv by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 348,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,181,000 after purchasing an additional 121,693 shares during the last quarter. 49.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inotiv Company Profile (Get Rating)

Inotiv, Inc provides drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, and medical device industries; and sells analytical instruments to the pharmaceutical development and contract research industries. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products.

