Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) Price Target Cut to C$9.00

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of IVREF stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.20. 1,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,086. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.74 and a fifty-two week high of $8.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.61.
Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
