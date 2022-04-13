Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) Price Target Cut to C$9.00

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of IVREF stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.20. 1,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,086. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.74 and a fifty-two week high of $8.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.61.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

