Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF) Short Interest Down 70.5% in March

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 868,600 shares, a decline of 70.5% from the March 15th total of 2,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,085.8 days.

OTCMKTS IPXHF remained flat at $$11.74 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,418. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.06. Inpex has a 52 week low of $6.87 and a 52 week high of $11.75.

Get Inpex alerts:

Inpex Company Profile (Get Rating)

INPEX Corp. engages in the research, exploration, development, production and sales of oil and natural gas and other mineral resources. It operates through in the following geographic segments: Japan; Asia and Oceania; Eurasia; Middle East and Africa; and Americas. The company was founded on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Inpex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inpex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.