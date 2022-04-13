Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF) Short Interest Down 70.5% in March

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 868,600 shares, a decline of 70.5% from the March 15th total of 2,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,085.8 days.
OTCMKTS IPXHF remained flat at $$11.74 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,418. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.06. Inpex has a 52 week low of $6.87 and a 52 week high of $11.75.
Inpex Company Profile (Get Rating)
