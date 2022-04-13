Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 82.9% from the March 15th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of Inpex stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.93. 2,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.49. Inpex has a 52-week low of $6.48 and a 52-week high of $12.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.50.
Inpex Company Profile (Get Rating)
