Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 82.9% from the March 15th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Inpex stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.93. 2,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.49. Inpex has a 52-week low of $6.48 and a 52-week high of $12.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.50.

Inpex Corporation engages in the research, exploration, development, production, and sale of oil, natural gas, and other mineral resources in Japan, rest of Asia and Oceania, Europe and NIS countries, the Middle East and Africa, and the Americas. It is also involved in the investment and lending to the companies engaged in mineral resources business, etc.

