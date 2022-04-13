Insider Buying: Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Major Shareholder Purchases 9,551 Shares of Stock

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 9,551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.26 per share, for a total transaction of $174,401.26. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 855,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,629,446.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cto Realty Growth, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 11th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 7,400 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.35 per share, for a total transaction of $135,790.00.

On Monday, March 28th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 100 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,839.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 1,191 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.50 per share, for a total transaction of $22,033.50.

Alpine Income Property Trust stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.19. 60,240 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,939. The company has a market cap of $213.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.93. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.30 and a 12-month high of $21.07.

Alpine Income Property Trust ( NYSE:PINE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.32). Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.71%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust during the third quarter valued at $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust during the third quarter valued at $77,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust during the third quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PINE shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alpine Income Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.92.

About Alpine Income Property Trust (Get Rating)

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

