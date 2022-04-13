Insider Buying: High Peak Royalties Limited (ASX:HPR) Insider Acquires 451,778 Shares of Stock

High Peak Royalties Limited (ASX:HPR – Get Rating) insider James Knowles bought 451,778 shares of High Peak Royalties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$24,847.79 ($18,405.77).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.98, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

About High Peak Royalties

High Peak Royalties Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition of royalty and exploration interests in oil and gas assets. It has royalties over 20 oil and gas permits in Australia and over 2,000 wells in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

