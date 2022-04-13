Insider Buying: JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) Major Shareholder Buys 40,417 Shares of Stock

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Rating) major shareholder Lawrence I. Rosen purchased 40,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.52 per share, with a total value of $546,437.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,873,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,323,622.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
NASDAQ:JAKK traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.88. The company had a trading volume of 52,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,273. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.82. JAKKS Pacific, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.83 and a 12-month high of $16.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.
JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $187.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.70 million. JAKKS Pacific had a positive return on equity of 83.08% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.80) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JAKKS Pacific, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts have recently commented on JAKK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JAKKS Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on JAKKS Pacific from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded JAKKS Pacific from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on JAKKS Pacific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
About JAKKS Pacific (Get Rating)
JAKKS Pacific, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of toys, consumables, electronics, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and other consumer products. It operates through the following business segments: Toys and Consumer Products and Halloween. The Toys and Consumer Products segment includes action figures, vehicles, play sets, plush products, dolls, electronic products, construction toys, infant and pre-school toys, child-sized and hand held role play toys and everyday costume play, foot to floor ride-on vehicles, wagons, novelty toys, seasonal and outdoor products, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and related products, and makeup and skincare products.
