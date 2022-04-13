Insider Buying: Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Major Shareholder Acquires 5,652,100 Shares of Stock

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) major shareholder Windacre Partnership Llc acquired 5,652,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $155,376,229.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 91,074,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,503,627,009. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Windacre Partnership Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 11th, Windacre Partnership Llc acquired 10,510,800 shares of Nielsen stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.30 per share, with a total value of $286,944,840.00.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Windacre Partnership Llc acquired 9,942,485 shares of Nielsen stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.44 per share, with a total value of $272,821,788.40.

Shares of NLSN traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.52. The company had a trading volume of 15,355,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,753,371. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Nielsen Holdings plc has a one year low of $16.02 and a one year high of $28.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.16.

Nielsen ( NYSE:NLSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $894.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.15 million. Nielsen had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 27.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Nielsen declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, February 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 16% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.99%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Nielsen during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Nielsen during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Nielsen by 194.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nielsen during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Nielsen by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NLSN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Nielsen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nielsen in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Nielsen from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nielsen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.11.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. The company provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, computer, mobile, CTV, digital, and listening platforms.

