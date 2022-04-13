Insider Buying: Prophecy International Holdings Limited (ASX:PRO) Insider Buys 15,000 Shares of Stock

Prophecy International Holdings Limited (ASX:PROGet Rating) insider Edwin Reynolds acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.17 ($0.86) per share, with a total value of A$17,475.00 ($12,944.44).

Edwin Reynolds also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, March 9th, Edwin Reynolds acquired 9,893 shares of Prophecy International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.14 ($0.85) per share, with a total value of A$11,307.70 ($8,376.07).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60.

About Prophecy International (Get Rating)

Prophecy International Holdings Limited designs, develops, and markets computer software applications and services in Australia, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers Snare, a set of event monitoring and analysis tools to address critical auditing and security requirements; and eMite, a service intelligence platform that delivers dashboards for IT service management.

