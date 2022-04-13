Insider Buying: Prophecy International Holdings Limited (ASX:PRO) Insider Buys 15,000 Shares of Stock

Prophecy International Holdings Limited (ASX:PRO – Get Rating) insider Edwin Reynolds acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.17 ($0.86) per share, with a total value of A$17,475.00 ($12,944.44).

Edwin Reynolds also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Prophecy International alerts:

On Wednesday, March 9th, Edwin Reynolds acquired 9,893 shares of Prophecy International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.14 ($0.85) per share, with a total value of A$11,307.70 ($8,376.07).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60.

Prophecy International Holdings Limited designs, develops, and markets computer software applications and services in Australia, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers Snare, a set of event monitoring and analysis tools to address critical auditing and security requirements; and eMite, a service intelligence platform that delivers dashboards for IT service management.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Prophecy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prophecy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.