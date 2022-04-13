Insider Buying: Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited (LON:SREI) Insider Acquires 1,432 Shares of Stock

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited (LON:SREI – Get Rating) insider Lorraine Baldry acquired 1,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 58 ($0.76) per share, with a total value of £830.56 ($1,082.30).

LON:SREI traded up GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 58.40 ($0.76). The stock had a trading volume of 283,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,978. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.09, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65. Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 40.20 ($0.52) and a 1-year high of GBX 58.80 ($0.77). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 55.34. The company has a market capitalization of £286.79 million and a P/E ratio of 6.19.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a GBX 0.77 ($0.01) dividend. This is an increase from Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 1.48%. Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.27%.

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited (the Â’Company' and together with its subsidiaries the Â’Group') is a real estate investment company with a premium listing on the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and whose shares are traded on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (ticker: SREI).

