Insider Buying: Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Major Shareholder Buys $139,735,993.95 in Stock

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) major shareholder Corporate Investors Ix Lt H&F acquired 9,448,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.79 per share, with a total value of $139,735,993.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,861,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,641,673.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of Sprinklr stock opened at $13.81 on Wednesday. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $26.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.89.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $135.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.38 million. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 37.61% and a negative net margin of 23.17%. The company’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sprinklr, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CXM shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprinklr currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Sprinklr in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Sprinklr in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Sprinklr during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Sprinklr in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 36.01% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

