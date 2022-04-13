Insider Buying: TAG Oil Ltd (TSE:TAO) Director Acquires 200,000 Shares of Stock

TAG Oil Ltd (TSE:TAO – Get Rating) Director Toby Robert Pierce bought 200,000 shares of TAG Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$60,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 610,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$183,210.

The firm has a market cap of C$11.10 million and a P/E ratio of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 81.14, a current ratio of 81.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. TAG Oil Ltd has a 52 week low of C$0.09 and a 52 week high of C$0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.13.

TAG Oil Company Profile (Get Rating)

TAG Oil Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in Canada, New Zealand, and Australia. The company operates eight exploration and production permits in New Zealand; and an exploration and production permit in Australia. It holds interests in the Taranaki basin located in New Zealand; and a 100% interests in the Petroleum Lease 17 permit that covers 25,700 acres area located in the Surat Basin in Australia.

