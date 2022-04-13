Insider Buying: The Quarto Group, Inc. (LON:QRT) Insider Buys 25,000 Shares of Stock

The Quarto Group, Inc. (LON:QRT – Get Rating) insider Chuk Kin Lau purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 153 ($1.99) per share, with a total value of £38,250 ($49,843.63).
Chuk Kin Lau also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 25th, Chuk Kin Lau acquired 5,000 shares of The Quarto Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.63) per share, with a total value of £6,250 ($8,144.38).
LON:QRT opened at GBX 157.50 ($2.05) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 127.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 116.54. The Quarto Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of GBX 72.41 ($0.94) and a 52-week high of GBX 160 ($2.08). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.26, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £64.40 million and a PE ratio of 8.47.
The Quarto Group, Inc publishes illustrated books and other related products for adults, children, and families in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two divisions: US Publishing and UK Publishing. It creates and publishes books in various categories, such as baby foods, beverages, cooking methods, courses and dishes, entertaining, essays, healthy cooking, history, references, regional and ethnic cooking, seasonal, vegan cooking, and vegetarian cooking; art, crafts and hobbies, fashion and graphic design, graphic novels, music, performing arts, photography, and other arts; marque/model, automotive, biographies, car culture, hot rods and customs, motorcycle, muscle cars, racing, planes, trains, tractors, and other; and biography, business and economics, computers, fiction, history, mathematics, nature, philosophy, political science, reference, religion, science, social science, space, technology and engineering, travel, and true crime.
