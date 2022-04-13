Insider Selling: AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Director Sells 6,201 Shares of Stock

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) Director Wesley Johnson sold 6,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $142,623.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,840,069. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of ANGO traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.12. The stock had a trading volume of 10,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,294. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.03 and a 1-year high of $32.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $895.14 million, a P/E ratio of -22.49 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 4,883.3% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,495 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in AngioDynamics by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,728 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in AngioDynamics during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 296.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,396 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on AngioDynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on AngioDynamics from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally.

