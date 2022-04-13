Insider Selling: Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) SVP Kenneth Duda sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total transaction of $5,132,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,768,079.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kenneth Duda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 14th, Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.35, for a total transaction of $410,725.00.

On Thursday, March 10th, Kenneth Duda sold 40,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total transaction of $4,810,000.00.

On Thursday, February 10th, Kenneth Duda sold 40,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.36, for a total transaction of $5,134,400.00.

Shares of NYSE:ANET traded up $3.95 on Wednesday, reaching $131.37. 1,131,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,063,658. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.65 and a 1-year high of $148.57. The firm has a market cap of $40.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.41 and a 200-day moving average of $125.52.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $824.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on ANET shares. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $134.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $135.50 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.24.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Arista Networks by 215.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 4,026 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Arista Networks by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,835,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

