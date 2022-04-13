Insider Selling: Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) CFO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total value of $429,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,477,315 shares in the company, valued at $42,280,755.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of NYSE BOX traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.69. 3,122,169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,762,230. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.34 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.06. Box, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.36 and a 12 month high of $31.76.
BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $233.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.60 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts recently commented on BOX shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on BOX from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BOX from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a report on Friday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.40.
Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.
