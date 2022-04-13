Insider Selling: Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) insider Andrew James King sold 5,000 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $76,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,577.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Andrew James King also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 18th, Andrew James King sold 2,500 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $32,500.00.

On Thursday, February 10th, Andrew James King sold 2,500 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total value of $33,275.00.

Shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock traded up $0.63 on Wednesday, reaching $15.81. 299,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,477. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.48 and a 1-year high of $19.85. The company has a market capitalization of $868.78 million, a P/E ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.93.

Chinook Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KDNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.82. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.45% and a negative net margin of 199.39%. Analysts predict that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chinook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 193.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $148,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $177,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $164,000. 72.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chinook Therapeutics

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other proteinuric glomerular diseases.

