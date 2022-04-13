Insider Selling: Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) EVP Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) EVP Tony Oviedo sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total transaction of $685,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,475,409.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of ESTE traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $13.97. 817,956 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 801,190. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 2.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.02. Earthstone Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.44 and a 1 year high of $15.27.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 11.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Earthstone Energy by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,838 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,497 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,713 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 152,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 58.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ESTE. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Earthstone Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.58.

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

