Insider Selling: Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) CEO Sells 26,792 Shares of Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) CEO Michael Massaro sold 26,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total transaction of $780,450.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,158,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,755,232.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Michael Massaro also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Flywire alerts:

On Monday, March 14th, Michael Massaro sold 600 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total transaction of $14,568.00.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Michael Massaro sold 4,830 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $121,377.90.

On Thursday, February 17th, Michael Massaro sold 8,580 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total transaction of $240,926.40.

On Monday, January 24th, Michael Massaro sold 5,330 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total transaction of $142,311.00.

Shares of FLYW stock traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.33. The company had a trading volume of 563,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,488. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.85. Flywire Co. has a one year low of $22.38 and a one year high of $57.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $51.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.16 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Flywire Co. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLYW. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Flywire in the second quarter worth approximately $858,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Flywire during the second quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Flywire during the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Flywire by 101.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 18,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Flywire during the third quarter valued at approximately $597,000. 64.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FLYW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Flywire from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Flywire from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Flywire in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Flywire from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Flywire has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.75.

Flywire Company Profile (Get Rating)

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.