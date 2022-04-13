Insider Selling: Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Director Sells 99,306 Shares of Stock

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) Director Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 99,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $1,788,501.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,204.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 8th, Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 52,402 shares of Funko stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $949,524.24.

On Monday, March 7th, Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 60,532 shares of Funko stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $1,184,005.92.

On Friday, March 4th, Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 712,845 shares of Funko stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $14,356,698.30.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 25,702 shares of Funko stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $463,921.10.

Shares of NASDAQ FNKO traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.43. The company had a trading volume of 526,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,692. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Funko, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.28 and a twelve month high of $27.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $885.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.21.

Funko ( NASDAQ:FNKO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. Funko had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $336.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Funko, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FNKO shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Funko from $34.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Funko from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.74.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNKO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Funko during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Funko during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Funko by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Funko during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Funko by 425.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,630 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.

