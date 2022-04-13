Insider Selling: Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) CEO Sells 58,600 Shares of Stock

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 58,600 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,344,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 850,421 shares in the company, valued at $34,016,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jeffrey Allen Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 25th, Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of Halliburton stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $999,990.00.

HAL stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 497,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,707,855. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 2.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $40.76.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.45%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HAL. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Halliburton from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Halliburton from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.44.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,462,484 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,542,867,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047,725 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,475,992 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,314,476,000 after purchasing an additional 389,378 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 39,013,261 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $843,467,000 after purchasing an additional 546,241 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $487,897,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 20,700,390 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $528,378,000 after buying an additional 313,993 shares in the last quarter. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

